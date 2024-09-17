Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 1.7%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $41.10. Approximately 2,732,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,723,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,603,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

