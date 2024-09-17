Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.96.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.