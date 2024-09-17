Scotiabank Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $132.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.69.

CPT opened at $124.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $376,933,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

