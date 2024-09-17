SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Down 0.6 %
SEAC opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.97. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.30.
About SeaChange International
