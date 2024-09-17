Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $14.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 1.57. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Semrush will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semrush news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,354.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,261,114.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,433.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,354.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362,419 shares in the company, valued at $131,261,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,419 over the last three months. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 28.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

