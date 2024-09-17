Sernova (TSE:SVA) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Leede Financial

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Leede Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Leede Financial currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Sernova’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Sernova Stock Performance

TSE:SVA opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$79.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Analysts expect that Sernova will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sernova

Sernova Company Profile

In related news, Director Steven Sangha sold 930,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$223,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 359,600 shares of company stock valued at $92,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Stories

