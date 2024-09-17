ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,786,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $892.63 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $897.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $809.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $767.40. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

