Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $156.20

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 156.20 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 153.80 ($2.03), with a volume of 451262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.80 ($2.02).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.30) target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 174 ($2.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,820.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,500.00%.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

