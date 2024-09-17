Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Expands By 24.1%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,746,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 2,212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.4 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.