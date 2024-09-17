Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Declines By 15.8%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,221,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,828,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Amplifon Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

