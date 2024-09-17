Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expands By 17.0%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 604,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $236.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. Research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $244,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Asure Software by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Asure Software by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

