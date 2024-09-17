Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expands By 17.0%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 604,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Asure Software Stock Performance
ASUR opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $236.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. Research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Asure Software by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Asure Software by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.
ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
