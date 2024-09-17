Short Interest in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA) Decreases By 18.8%

Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bayview Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAYA. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,623,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,504,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,518,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,196,000.

Bayview Acquisition Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BAYA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,990. Bayview Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

About Bayview Acquisition

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

