Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Drops By 16.4%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BENFW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About Beneficient
