Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Drops By 16.4%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BENFW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

