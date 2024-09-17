Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Increases By 10.7%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bossard Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BHAGF remained flat at $249.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bossard has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.00.

Bossard Company Profile

Bossard Holding AG operates in the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

