Short Interest in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Grows By 12.1%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,581,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,031,199.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 66,830 shares of company stock worth $134,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Brightcove by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Brightcove by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Brightcove by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brightcove

Brightcove Trading Down 0.5 %

BCOV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,054. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.