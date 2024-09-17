Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Decreases By 19.6%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BROG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 20,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

