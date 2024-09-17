Short Interest in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Drops By 19.3%

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CHLWF remained flat at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

