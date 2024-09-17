Short Interest in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Drops By 19.3%

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHLWF remained flat at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $1.73.
About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
