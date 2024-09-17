Short Interest in China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Grows By 15.0%

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 636,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.4 days.
China MeiDong Auto Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMEIF remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. China MeiDong Auto has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.
About China MeiDong Auto
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China MeiDong Auto
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.