Short Interest in China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Grows By 15.0%

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 636,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.4 days.

China MeiDong Auto Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMEIF remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. China MeiDong Auto has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Get China MeiDong Auto alerts:

About China MeiDong Auto

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.