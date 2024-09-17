Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Grows By 30.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CHS Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHSCO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $27.73.

CHS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

