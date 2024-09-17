Short Interest in CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Drops By 25.0%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of CKISY remained flat at $36.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. CK Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

CK Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

See Also

