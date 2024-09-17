Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Increases By 12.2%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,041,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 694.1 days.
Computershare Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CMSQF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276. Computershare has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.
