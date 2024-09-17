Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Increases By 29.2%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Daily Journal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Daily Journal by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Daily Journal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

DJCO traded up $5.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $486.90. 16,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.84. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $286.05 and a twelve month high of $509.97. The stock has a market cap of $670.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Daily Journal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.