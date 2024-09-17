Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Increases By 29.2%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
DJCO traded up $5.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $486.90. 16,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.84. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $286.05 and a twelve month high of $509.97. The stock has a market cap of $670.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.92.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 15.90%.
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
