Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Expands By 22.0%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.26.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Daqo New Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Stock Up 5.9 %
DQ stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 232,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $32.44.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daqo New Energy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.