Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Expands By 22.0%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

DQ stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 232,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

