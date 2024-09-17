Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Increases By 19.9%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of DARE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,726. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DARE Free Report ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

