Short Interest in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Expands By 32.7%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 9,620,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of HCP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.99. 1,575,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,746. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
