Short Interest in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Grows By 23.8%

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 305,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Separately, DNB Markets cut Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
Shares of NYSE:HSHP opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.76.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%.
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
