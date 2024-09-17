Short Interest in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Grows By 23.8%

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 305,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets cut Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSHP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Himalaya Shipping by 17.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSHP opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.