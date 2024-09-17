Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Drops By 22.6%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VRIG opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.