Short Interest in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Expands By 28.9%

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jayud Global Logistics Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JYD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,488. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Jayud Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Get Jayud Global Logistics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jayud Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayud Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.