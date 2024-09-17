Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expands By 6.8%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 21,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. 787,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

