Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Decreases By 12.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 357.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPF remained flat at $85.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

