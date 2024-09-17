Short Interest in Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Rises By 15.2%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 3.2 %
Meridian Mining UK Societas stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,226. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Mining UK Societas
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.