Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Declines By 32.7%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OPHLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. 211,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,307. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ono Pharmaceutical
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.