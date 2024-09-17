Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Declines By 32.7%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OPHLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. 211,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,307. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.