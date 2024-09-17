Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Drops By 20.1%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 10,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,021. The company has a market cap of $44.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

OptimumBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.