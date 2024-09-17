Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Drops By 37.4%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,057.0 days.

ORIX Price Performance

ORXCF stock remained flat at $22.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. ORIX has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

