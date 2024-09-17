Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Drops By 37.4%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,057.0 days.
ORIX Price Performance
ORXCF stock remained flat at $22.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. ORIX has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $27.34.
ORIX Company Profile
