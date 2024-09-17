Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Grows By 17.2%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 207,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

Shares of PEV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.45. 23,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.61. Phoenix Motor has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

