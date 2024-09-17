Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Grows By 17.2%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 207,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Phoenix Motor Stock Performance
Shares of PEV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.45. 23,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.61. Phoenix Motor has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.94.
About Phoenix Motor
