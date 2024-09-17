Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Grows By 30.8%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRENW remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,358. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

