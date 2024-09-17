Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Declines By 23.0%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 1.5 %

RELI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 8,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,209. Reliance Global Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.