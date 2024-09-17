Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Increases By 27.9%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

RVSDF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,667. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.