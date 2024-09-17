Short Interest in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Drops By 19.3%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.32. 700,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,980. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

