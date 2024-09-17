Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,910,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 20,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of SBSW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121,009 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 565,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 832.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

