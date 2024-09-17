Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Position Lessened by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF comprises 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 2.25% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,335,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HIGH stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

