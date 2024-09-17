Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $11.88. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 34,187 shares.
Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 5.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $840.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.86.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group
About Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sky Harbour Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.