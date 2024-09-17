Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $11.88. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 34,187 shares.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $840.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

About Sky Harbour Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,103,098 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

