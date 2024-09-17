SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SM

SM Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SM opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,992,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 1,733.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $710,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.