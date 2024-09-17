SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:THTA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,056. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.
SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile
