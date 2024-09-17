SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on September 18th

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
THTA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,056. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.
About SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF
