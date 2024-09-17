Sofinnova Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,951,562 Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,951,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,393,000. Rapport Therapeutics accounts for 2.4% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 5.52% of Rapport Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,105,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RAPP opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Rapport Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapport Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Stories

