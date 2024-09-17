Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,401 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Avantor by 147,220.3% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,940 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $93,433,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,442,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,154,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

