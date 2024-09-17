Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 771,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SOI traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $498.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $73.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 19.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 161.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.