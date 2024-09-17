Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on October 18th

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Somero Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

Somero Enterprises stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Somero Enterprises has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($5.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.51. The company has a market capitalization of £161.64 million, a PE ratio of 886.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

