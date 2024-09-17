Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on October 18th

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Somero Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %
Somero Enterprises stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Somero Enterprises has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($5.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.51. The company has a market capitalization of £161.64 million, a PE ratio of 886.36 and a beta of 1.01.
About Somero Enterprises
