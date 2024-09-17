Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Holdings Raised by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for approximately 11.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sony Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Sony Group by 2,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after buying an additional 2,181,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.43.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

